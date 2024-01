Adenia Capital likely to strike control deal in South Africa

Premium Antoine Delaporte, founder and managing partner, Adenia Capital

Mauritius-based mid-market private equity firm Adenia Partners, which focuses on businesses across Africa, is set to make its second deployment from its latest vehicle in a South African e-commerce logistics player, VCCircle has learnt. An investor in over 30 African companies, Adenia will invest from its $400-million Adenia Capital Fund V. Now, ......