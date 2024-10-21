How Poonawalla booked a premium ticket to Karan Johar's firm despite sharp income skid

Premium Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India | Credit: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Pune-based tycoon and head of Covishield vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla signed an agreement Monday to pick up partial stake in Bollywood production house Dharma Productions and its digital content vertical Dharmatic Entertainment for Rs 2,000 crore (about $240 million). According to the binding agreement, Poonawalla will pick ......