Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Adani group companies may raise funds from local currency bonds

By Reuters

  • 11 Aug 2023
Adani group companies may raise funds from local currency bonds
Credit: 123RF.com

Two units of India's Adani group are in talks with merchant bankers to raise as much as 15 billion rupees ($181 million) each through local currency bonds as part of the ports-to-power conglomerate's aim to raise 100 billion rupees this financial year, a company official and three bankers said.

The plans are part of the Adani group's tentative return to the local bond markets after a hiatus since January when U.S. short-seller Hindenberg Research raised governance concerns that led to a selloff in the group companies' stocks. The group has denied these allegations.

Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone may tap the market first, with offerings of around 10-15 billion rupees, the bankers said.

Advertisement

They are looking to issue up-to-five-year bonds as soon as September, said one banker directly familiar with the plans.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. The Adani group did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"The (Adani) group is testing investors' appetite for its securities and will tap the market only when there will be a comfort of demand," said the second banker who advises the conglomerate on local borrowings.

Advertisement

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises as well as Adani Electricity Mumbai are also in talks for possible debt issues, the bankers said.

However, plans will be finalised only after the markets regulator submits its report on its investigation into Hindenburg's allegations, likely by Monday, the second banker said.

"Post that, all these fundraising plans may start getting finalised as initial talks have already started."

Advertisement

Initially, group companies may have to offer a higher spread than their last issuance, said a third banker aware of the discussions but not directly part of the deal.

"Domestic institutional investors may not immediately start investing in these bonds and demand will be seen from corporates, high net-worth individuals and some banks," the banker said.

Adani Enterprises returned to the market in July to raise 12.5 billion rupees through three-year bonds, but its interest costs rose to 10%.

Advertisement
AdaniGautam AdaniAdani Ports &amp; SEZAdani Airport Holdings LtdHindenburg Research

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: Saudi companies Wadaie, Golden Scent, YaSchools raise funds

TMT

Gulf Digest: Saudi companies Wadaie, Golden Scent, YaSchools raise funds

Investor and Entrepreneur Mr Arjun Nijhawan Unveils AI's Future: Businesses Set to Transform in the Next Decade!

Brand Solutions

Investor and Entrepreneur Mr Arjun Nijhawan Unveils AI's Future: Businesses Set to Transform in the Next Decade!

Premium
Deals Digest: Big-ticket deal lifts funding value this week

General

Deals Digest: Big-ticket deal lifts funding value this week

DLF teams up with Medanta owner to enter hospital space

Healthcare

DLF teams up with Medanta owner to enter hospital space

Sensex, Nifty slip for third week in a row

General

Sensex, Nifty slip for third week in a row

Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital amasses $4.45 bn in sixth Asia-focused fund

Finance

Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital amasses $4.45 bn in sixth Asia-focused fund

Advertisement