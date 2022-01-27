Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Actis eyes up to $400 mn investment in Indian roads; keen on digital infra investments
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai: Global private equity investor Actis is looking to make long term yield focused investments of up to $400 million, primarily...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT