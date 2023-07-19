ACME’s multi-billion-dollar plans are hitting its prospects. Can it spring a surprise?

Premium
Four years ago, solar energy producer ACME Group was facing an existential crisis of sorts. But last year, it announced three projects in a new vertical that could cost over $15 billion and could again put its financial position in jeopardy. Consider this: In March 2022, ACME announced an equal joint venture with Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to set up a green ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.