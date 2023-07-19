Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • ACME’s multi-billion-dollar plans are hitting its prospects. Can it spring a surprise?

ACME’s multi-billion-dollar plans are hitting its prospects. Can it spring a surprise?

By Aman Malik

  • 19 Jul 2023
Premium
ACME’s multi-billion-dollar plans are hitting its prospects. Can it spring a surprise?
Manoj Upadhyay, founder and chairman, ACME Group | Credit: LinkedIn

Four years ago, solar energy producer ACME Group was facing an existential crisis of sorts. But last year, it announced three projects in a new vertical that could cost over $15 billion and could again put its financial position in jeopardy.   Consider this: In March 2022, ACME announced an equal joint venture with Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to set up a green ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Waterfield Advisors aiming for latest fund of funds' first close in a quarter

General

Waterfield Advisors aiming for latest fund of funds' first close in a quarter

PingSafe, six others secure early-stage funding

TMT

PingSafe, six others secure early-stage funding

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial valued at $20 bn, above estimates

Finance

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial valued at $20 bn, above estimates

Premium
Lybrate founders ask for dues from Pristyn Care acquisition, get suspended

TMT

Lybrate founders ask for dues from Pristyn Care acquisition, get suspended

Explainer: All you need to know about Reliance-Jio Financial demerger

Finance

Explainer: All you need to know about Reliance-Jio Financial demerger

Warburg Pincus names Asia real estate chief Perlman as president

Finance

Warburg Pincus names Asia real estate chief Perlman as president

Advertisement