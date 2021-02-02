Accenture to acquire cloud company Imaginea

Irish technology major Accenture on Tuesday announced its plans to acquire cloud engineering solutions provider Imaginea to accelerate its cloud native product and platform engineering services.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mountain View, California-based Imaginea, which has a presence in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and London, serves over 200 global clients.

The acquisition, a statement said, will add 1,350 Imaginea professionals to Accenture’s 70,000-strong cloud services unit Accenture Cloud First. The cloud native, full stack engineering team from the 2012-founded company specialises in cloud data and modernisation on platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G” Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said.

Accenture had in September 2020 announced its plans to invest $3 billion in Cloud First over three years.

Accenture has made two other acquisitions this year. Last month, it bought Argentinean cloud native and agile development firm Wolox in a bid to increase its footprint in North America. A week before that, the technology company made its first 2021 acquisition with Real Protect.