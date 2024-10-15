Accel-backed consultant ANSR acquires Bengaluru-based consulting services firm
By Shraddha Goled

  • 15 Oct 2024
ANSR, a global capability centre-consultancy firm has acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru-based Summit Consulting Services for an undisclosed amount.

Summit specialises in building global centers for growth stage, mid-sized and private equity-backed organisations with a focus on leveraging global talent, cost optimisation, and transforming technology and process functions. 

ANSR said in a statement that it will benefit from Summit’s technology-driven delivery methodology, speed-to-market and innovative business models including Basecamp, one of India’s first GCC incubators at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

“We at Summit see this as a game changer in the mid-market play of the GCC segment."

With the resources strength of ANSR and lean best practices at Summit, we are better positioned to deliver enhanced and comprehensive solutions to our clients,” said Sandeep Sharma, founder & CEO, Summit.

ANSR builds, manages and scales global centers in talent-rich hubs. It has a track record of enabling over 135 global leaders to set up and scale their operations.

“Mid-market companies are driving a post-COVID GCC boom. With over 240 centers from these firms launched in the last four years, they comprise 60% of all new GCCs today. This rapid expansion underscores the strong confidence business leaders and investors have in the strategic value these centers offer.

By bringing Summit Consulting Services on board, we are further expanding our solutions to better serve the unique needs of mid-sized GCCs as they scale their operations,” said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder, ANSR and CEO, Talent500.

Notably, ANSR’s quarterly report on GCCs, which was released in September showed that over 78% of new GCCs established during the study period prioritise building capabilities in AI, machine learning, and data analytics.

This trend is also seen in existing centers expanding their operations. GCCs are also leading the way in adopting advanced digital capabilities like cloud, cybersecurity, and robotics process automation (RPA), the report found.

Further, the southern city of Bengaluru emerged as the most prominent hub for GCCs in India for the first two-quarters of FY25. As per a report by Teamlease Digital, the GCCs in the city have spread across domains such as high-tech, professional services like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and consulting, and manufacturing, among others.

