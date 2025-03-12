Abu Dhabi's ADQ takes majority stake in logistics firm Aramex
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi's ADQ takes majority stake in logistics firm Aramex

By Reuters

  • 12 Mar 2025
Abu Dhabi's ADQ takes majority stake in logistics firm Aramex
A file photo of a delivery staff member unloading parcels from a vehicle outside Aramex office in Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ on Tuesday said it now owns a 58% stake in logistics firm Aramex after completing a tender offer. 

ADQ is now a majority shareholder in Aramex through a 35.31% stake acquired via the tender offer from unit Q Logistics, having previously held a 22.69% stake through Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

In January, Q Logistics said it wanted to acquire up to 100% of shares in Aramex not already held by Abu Dhabi Ports. 

Advertisement

Aramex provides logistics and transportation services, including domestic and international express delivery via road, air and sea.

The latest takeover offer was launched through ADQ's unit Q Logistics Holding, at a price of 3 dirhams ($0.8169) per share, and the final number of tendered shares will be announced on March 28, ADQ said. 

ADQ was established in 2018 and has a broad portfolio of domestic assets, including Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

Advertisement
Abu DhabiADQAramexAbu Dhabi Ports Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Former FIRE Capital execs set to float real estate, logistics investment fund

Infrastructure

Former FIRE Capital execs set to float real estate, logistics investment fund

Investcorp settles rule violation case with SEBI for India real estate fund

Finance

Investcorp settles rule violation case with SEBI for India real estate fund

Singularity's PE fund bets on Bhilwara Energy

Infrastructure

Singularity's PE fund bets on Bhilwara Energy

Blackstone taking its fourth India REIT public with $712-mn IPO

Infrastructure

Blackstone taking its fourth India REIT public with $712-mn IPO

Premium
Former Xander, 360 ONE exec setting up real estate investment firm

Infrastructure

Former Xander, 360 ONE exec setting up real estate investment firm

Premium
Carpediem Capital makes first bet in over a year, backs co-working space firm

Infrastructure

Carpediem Capital makes first bet in over a year, backs co-working space firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW