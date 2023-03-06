facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC tie up with General Atlantic on asset management

Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC tie up with General Atlantic on asset management

By Reuters

  • 06 Mar 2023
Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC tie up with General Atlantic on asset management
Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and local conglomerate IHC said on Monday they plan to create a multi-asset class investment manager, and bring in global private equity firm General Atlantic as a strategic partner and investor.

The investment manager will manage a portfolio of assets from ADQ’s alternative investments platform Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) and IHC, the three parties said, as well as fresh capital from founding shareholders and future investors.

It will establish its primary hub in Abu Dhabi, with the intention of adding further international offices in North America, Europe and Asia, the parties said in a statement.

Advertisement

ADQ and IHC are chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE's national security adviser and has been a foreign policy troubleshooter for his brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

UAEADQGeneral AtlanticInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
CPPIB takes control of Indian energy firm with $268-mn deal

Infrastructure

CPPIB takes control of Indian energy firm with $268-mn deal

Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC tie up with General Atlantic on asset management

Finance

Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC tie up with General Atlantic on asset management

Grapevine: PE fund, strategic buyers eye Birla Tyres; upGrad lays off staff at unit

General

Grapevine: PE fund, strategic buyers eye Birla Tyres; upGrad lays off staff at unit

Crypto shares slip as Silvergate crisis intensifies

TMT

Crypto shares slip as Silvergate crisis intensifies

Premium
TA Associates, 3i and True North's exit moves from India portfolio hit a roadblock

Markets

TA Associates, 3i and True North's exit moves from India portfolio hit a roadblock

UBS names new co-heads for Asia tech investment banking team

Finance

UBS names new co-heads for Asia tech investment banking team

Advertisement