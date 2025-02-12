Abakkus bets on electrical components maker via PE fund
Abakkus bets on electrical components maker via PE fund

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 12 Feb 2025
Abakkus bets on electrical components maker via PE fund
Ankit Aggarwal, Fund manager-PE, Abakkus

Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager Pvt Ltd, which recently raised its maiden private equity fund, has led a round of investment in a power products manufacturer, a senior executive told VCCircle.  The Mumbai-based firm, which manages a portfolio about Rs 36,000 crore ($4.23 billion) in listed Indian companies, has invested in ......

