Abakkus bets on electrical components maker via PE fund

Premium Ankit Aggarwal, Fund manager-PE, Abakkus

Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager Pvt Ltd, which recently raised its maiden private equity fund, has led a round of investment in a power products manufacturer, a senior executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based firm, which manages a portfolio about Rs 36,000 crore ($4.23 billion) in listed Indian companies, has invested in ......