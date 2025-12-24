Indian chemical firms line up for CABB Chemicals’ European unit

Pro Credit: Thinkstock

A clutch of Indian chemical companies is evaluating the European operations of CABB Chemicals, a Germany-headquartered contract manufacturer of fine chemicals and developer of plant protection products. CABB Chemicals, which recently sold its US-based subsidiary Jayhawk Fine Chemicals LLC to Anupam Rasayan India Ltd for $150 million (about Rs 1,348.6 crore), ......