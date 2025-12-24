Indian chemical firms line up for CABB Chemicals’ European unit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Indian chemical firms line up for CABB Chemicals’ European unit

Pro
Indian chemical firms line up for CABB Chemicals’ European unit
Credit: Thinkstock

A clutch of Indian chemical companies is evaluating the European operations of CABB Chemicals, a Germany-headquartered contract manufacturer of fine chemicals and developer of plant protection products. CABB Chemicals, which recently sold its US-based subsidiary Jayhawk Fine Chemicals LLC to Anupam Rasayan India Ltd for $150 million (about Rs 1,348.6 crore), ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Stonepeak, CPPIB to buy 65% stake in Castrol from BP

Manufacturing

Stonepeak, CPPIB to buy 65% stake in Castrol from BP

Premium
Bain-backed RSB Transmissions set to snap up auto parts maker

Manufacturing

Bain-backed RSB Transmissions set to snap up auto parts maker

Premium
PE-backed Lohum's strategy head on financial performance, rare earth foray and more

Manufacturing

PE-backed Lohum's strategy head on financial performance, rare earth foray and more

Pro
Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Infrastructure

Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

True North's private credit arm invests $8.3 mn in Samtel Avionics

Manufacturing

True North's private credit arm invests $8.3 mn in Samtel Avionics

Peak XV, Kalaari-backed spacetech startup Digantara secures $50 mn in Series B

Manufacturing

Peak XV, Kalaari-backed spacetech startup Digantara secures $50 mn in Series B

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW