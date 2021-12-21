Aarna Networks gets funds from SVQuad Ventures, Inventus Capital, others

Aarna Networks Inc, a subsidiary of Aarna Networks India Pvt Ltd, has secured $3.5 million (around Rs 26 crore) in a Seed funding from SVQuad Ventures. Other participants include Inventus Capital, RiSO Capital and Arka Ventures, among others, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company will be deploying the funds for hiring engineering manpower and increasing its sales, the statement said.

“This investment is a huge validation of our strategy and execution, and it will help us accelerate the development of our product, which will be available as a licensed product as well as a SaaS offering. This will also allow us to concentrate on new possibilities and opportunities” said Amar Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aarna Networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2018 by Amar Kapadia and Sriram Rupanagunta, Arna Networks is an open-source software company that provides a platform for orchestration, lifecycle management, and automation of 5G network services and edge computing applications, the statement said.

The company said that Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ) is a syndicate of investors funded and led by veteran technology investors and entrepreneurs BV Jagadeesh, Raju Reddy and Kanwal Rekhi. It provides seed capital to US technology entrepreneurs. They invest in both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) startups. The company has also partnered with Inventus Capital Partners to co-invest in deals.

Recently, SVQuad, with participation from Inventus Capital Partners and Thinkuvate, invested in Dresma Inc, a startup focused on product imagery by digitising the visual content creation process.