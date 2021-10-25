Dresma Inc raises $3 mn from SVQuad, Inventus Capital, Thinkuvate

Dresma Inc, a startup focused on product imagery by digitising the visual content creation process, on Monday said it has raised $3 million in seed funding led by SVQuad with participation from Inventus Capital Partners and Thinkuvate.

“Arresting images are a must to convert browsers to buyers online irrespective of categories. Our DoMyShoot app enables the creation of professional quality product images for selling on marketplaces, online storefronts, or through social commerce, in minutes,” Siddharth Sinha, CEO of Dresma, said.

“The funding will help us to rapidly scale up the solution and explore higher engagement video and augmented reality content, which is the next frontier,” he added.

The application DoMyShoot helps online sellers to take control of their ecommerce images and is used by thousands of online sellers across Amazon. The company also serves sectors like automobile, ecommerce, food, and real estate, among others.

“Dresma has created a compelling solution to help sellers globally get visual content onto marketplaces without professional photographers. We are excited to support the next phase of growth of Dresma,” said Kanwal Rekhi, principal partner at SVQuad, said.

Dresma has its corporate headquarters in Cupertino, USA, and its global development and support team in Gurugram.