Aarin Capital, OAKS Asset eye multibagger exit as Foodlink files for IPO
By Aman Rawat

  • 01 Jul 2025
Venture capital firm Aarin Capital–which is backed by Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai–and private equity firm OAKS Asset Management are poised for substantial gains from their investment in Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd, as the luxury food services company gears up for its initial public ......

