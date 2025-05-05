A91 Partners, TPG NewQuest emerge frontrunner to bet on fashion retailer

Pro
Growth-stage alternative investment firm A91 Partners and TPG NewQuest are in advanced stages of discussion to pick up a stake in a value fashion retailer that already counts two PE firms as investors, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. A91 and TPG NewQuest, a secondaries private equity firm focused on the Asia-Pacific region, are separately ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.