A91 Partners eyes over $1.5 bn AUM as it taps returning LP for third fund

Premium A91 Partners' team | Credit: A91 Partners/LinkedIn

Growth-stage investment firm A91 Partners is raising a new venture capital fund that could push its total assets under management to more than $1.5 billion and has reached out to a returning limited partner to secure a commitment. Mumbai-based A91, which has backed more than two dozen companies including Atomberg and coffee ......