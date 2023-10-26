A91 Partners-backed logistics SaaS firm Shipsy buys Stockone

Premium Soham Chokshi, co-founder and CEO, Shipsy

A91 Partners-backed Shipsy, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) logistics platform, has bought Bengaluru-based startup Stockone in a cash-and-stock deal, a top executive told VCCircle. The acquisition helps the company expand its product portfolio to offer a set of comprehensive solutions to its customers, Soham Chokshi, CEO and co-founder at Shipsy, told VCCircle. Choksi did not ......