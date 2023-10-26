facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • A91 Partners-backed logistics SaaS firm Shipsy buys Stockone

A91 Partners-backed logistics SaaS firm Shipsy buys Stockone

By Malvika Maloo

  • 26 Oct 2023
Premium
A91 Partners-backed logistics SaaS firm Shipsy buys Stockone
Soham Chokshi, co-founder and CEO, Shipsy

A91 Partners-backed Shipsy, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) logistics platform, has bought Bengaluru-based startup Stockone in a cash-and-stock deal, a top executive told VCCircle.   The acquisition helps the company expand its product portfolio to offer a set of comprehensive solutions to its customers, Soham Chokshi, CEO and co-founder at Shipsy, told VCCircle.   Choksi did not ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Temasek clocks partial exit from India portfolio amid hectic dealmaking

TMT

Temasek clocks partial exit from India portfolio amid hectic dealmaking

Gulf Digest: Proptech firm Nomad Homes, EV player Neo Mobility lead startup funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: Proptech firm Nomad Homes, EV player Neo Mobility lead startup funding

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron business

TMT

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron business

Premium
Deals Digest: Big-ticket transaction lifts funding value this week but volumes fall

TMT

Deals Digest: Big-ticket transaction lifts funding value this week but volumes fall

Premium
Tencent-backed Practo narrows losses in FY23, aims to accelerate revenue growth

TMT

Tencent-backed Practo narrows losses in FY23, aims to accelerate revenue growth

WestBridge-backed Adda247 doubles revenue in FY23, eyes IPO in 2-3 yrs

Finance

WestBridge-backed Adda247 doubles revenue in FY23, eyes IPO in 2-3 yrs

Advertisement