9Unicorns to back 150 global startups in 2022 after 101 record deals in previous year

Venture Catalysts’ incubator and accelerator platform 9Unicorns on Monday said it is planning investment of around Rs 400 crore in 150 startups globally in 2022, after investing about $32 million in 101 deals in 2021, a surge of around 33% from 2020 in terms of value.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai-based accelerator fund said it has charted a funding strategy to invest in idea-stage and Series C stage rounds of startups.

The platform will be investing about $500,000 to $1 million in idea-stage startups, while $3 million in Series C funding rounds of startups or in high-growth stage startups. The fund said it has already deployed 25% of capital in high-growth startups or Series C and Series B funding rounds of startups and will look to invest in more idea-stage startups.

ADVERTISEMENT

9Unicorns said that it had invested in 32 deals in 2020. The $100 million fund, backed by Limited Partners (LPs) claims to have witnessed over 30 up-rounds in 2021 and many global venture capitalists (VCs), family offices, unicorn founders (founders of startups with over $1 billion valuation) and top company executives have co-invested in its portfolio about 10 times. The fund invested in about 90 unique startups with a total round size of $465 million in 2021.

“While, we are aiming to become world’s largest accelerator fund with a razor-sharp focus on idea and seed stage startups, we have also started looking at Series B and C keeping in mind the new exit opportunities for startups via IPOs that India has startup witnessing lately for tech startups,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

In 2021 the fund, launched by Sharma, Anil Jain, Anuj Golecha, and Gaurav Jain, Co-founders of Venture Catalysts, invested in 12 Series C funding rounds of startups including Vedantu, Melorra, ShipRocket, FlowBiz, Reshamandi, Biddano, BluSmart, Lido, IGP.com, Faarms, and GoQii.

The fund conducted a virtual demo day in August last year, where in about 32 of 9Unicorns’ portfolio companies raised around $108 million in two days from 50 global VCs, the company said.

9Unicorns plans another demo day in January, which will enable about 60 startups to raise funds from tier-1 VCs, the fund added.

9Unicorns said that it also promotes cross-selling strategy for startups, which enables them to clock monthly revenues of about Rs 30 crore.

The platform also conducts a corporate demo programme, called ‘C-Day,' where more than 1,000 top company executives provide business support and mentorship to startups.