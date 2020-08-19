Habbit Health and Nutrition Pvt. Ltd said Wednesday it has raised a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital and Utsav Somani of investment crowdfunding platform AngelList India.

Singapore-based family office RB Investments, early-stage venture firm Better Capital and seed investment and acceleration platform First Cheque also participated in this round, Habbit Health said in a statement.

A bunch of well-known angel investors from around the world also pooled in capital via AngelList, it said, without disclosing their identities. It also did not reveal the amount it raised in this round.

Habbit Health, which was launched last year by Dhruv Bhushan and Dev Kabir Malik, says it is a nutrition-tech company that applies modern science to help people lead a healthy lifestyle.

The startup will launch personalised products from natural proteins for everyday use. These include snacks, beverages and ice creams that have been tried and endorsed by experts.

Bhushan, who is also its CEO, said the startup's intellectual property and technology will help it to scale rapidly and capture a slice of a growing market opportunity.

Bhushan has been an entrepreneur earlier as well with the launch of writing platform OurOwnBook and education firm Excelsior Education. He has also made angel investments in startups such as BharatPe and Qbera. Malik has been a brand consultant and is chief brand officer at the startup.

Investments in nutrition-focused startups have been gaining traction as health awareness rises.

Last month, angel investment platform ah! Ventures invested in Ripsey, which says its nutrition-focused service helps customers develop a sustainable and healthy eating lifestyle.

In June, Matrix Partners India led a $5 million Series A funding round in plant-based nutrition brand OZiva.

In April, startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts invested in Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt. Ltd, which markets and sells chewable dietary supplements under the Power Gummies brand name. Power Gummies also raised funding from consumer-focussed DSG Consumer Partners, VCCircle reported in January.