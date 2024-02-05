360 ONE Asset invests $25 mn in real estate consultancy firm

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock

Homegrown alternate asset manager 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd, formerly known as IIFL Asset Management, has invested Rs 200 crore (around $25 million) in real estate consultancy firm Anarock Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Anarock, which is active in India and the Middle East, said the investment will help the company improve technology, accelerate expansion, and introduce innovations.

“The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary proptech platforms, which have proved to be game changers for our real estate marketing capabilities,” Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said. “We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities.”

Anarock was founded in 2017 by Rohin Shah and Puri. Shah is also the managing director of UK-based Marylebone Asset Management.

Over the last six years, the firm has expanded from being a residential-focused organisation to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics and data centres, industrial and land.

Anarock also offers strategic advisory, investment banking, research, and valuations. It also provides app-based flexible workspaces and society management services and has a team of over 2,200 professionals.

Sameer Nath, chief investment officer and head of venture capital and private equity at 360 ONE Asset, said that the investment was backed by Anarock’s management team, premier marketing and advisory capabilities and a clear leadership in India’s large and growing real estate services sector.

360 ONE Asset is a part of the 360 ONE group, a wealth and alternates-focused institution with more than $54 billion in assets under management.

