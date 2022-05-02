BarRaiser Pvt Ltd, which runs AI-powered interviewing platform BarRaiser, on Monday said it has secured seed capital of $4.2 million (around Rs 32 crore) co-led by 021 Capital and Global Founders Capital, with participation from other angel investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The startup plans to use the fresh funds to expand its geographical footprint and scale teams across engineering and data science to meet the growing demand for its SaaS and interview community product, BarRaiser+.

“With 30,000 technical interviews already under our belt, we are raising the bar on hiring. BarRaiser’s mission is to help companies hire exceptional talent faster while conducting structured and fair interviews," said Avinash Saxena, CEO of BarRaiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are working with over 250 leading tech companies and are seeing continuously growing demand across the globe. This financing round will help us expand our reach and make additional investments in technology that helps close the gap between talent and opportunity," Saxena added.

Founded in 2020, BarRaiser uses an AI-powered interviewing platform, data-driven analytics, and support from hundreds of experts from leading companies around the world to make the interviewing process smarter.

Its proprietary AI generates a normalised BarRaiser Global Score (BGS) – an industry-acclaimed benchmark of candidates' true potential based on over 200 data points throughout the interview.

BarRaiser's expert partners are data scientists, product managers, and technology leaders placed at well-known firms such as Amazon, Walmart, Facebook, Uber and Microsoft.

“BarRaiser is creating an awesome candidate experience with their transparent and structured interview process. Companies can now hire at a significantly faster pace without putting pressure on internal teams. This has also helped them grow tremendously fast, with top brands getting access to the rockstar team of interviewers at BarRaiser," said Sailesh Tulshan, Founder of 021 Capital.