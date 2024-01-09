Zypp Electric backer Chakra Growth Fund marks first close of maiden vehicle

Sri Purisai, founder, Chakra Growth Fund

Chakra Growth Fund, a California-based early-stage investor in Indian startups, has made the first close of its maiden investment vehicle. Chakra, which has invested in B2B electric vehicle startup Zypp Electric, EV-focussed software platform Altergo, supply chain platform SupplyNote and climatetech startup Ambee, reached the fundraising milestone last month. The firm didn’t ......