facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Zypp Electric backer Chakra Growth Fund marks first close of maiden vehicle

Zypp Electric backer Chakra Growth Fund marks first close of maiden vehicle

By Aman Rawat

  • 09 Jan 2024
Premium
Zypp Electric backer Chakra Growth Fund marks first close of maiden vehicle
Sri Purisai, founder, Chakra Growth Fund

Chakra Growth Fund, a California-based early-stage investor in Indian startups, has made the first close of its maiden investment vehicle.  Chakra, which has invested in B2B electric vehicle startup Zypp Electric, EV-focussed software platform Altergo, supply chain platform SupplyNote and climatetech startup Ambee, reached the fundraising milestone last month.  The firm didn’t ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Zypp Electric backer Chakra Growth Fund marks first close of maiden vehicle

Finance

Zypp Electric backer Chakra Growth Fund marks first close of maiden vehicle

Premium
Cosmic Circuits founder, Mathew Cyriac float new deep-tech VC fund

Finance

Cosmic Circuits founder, Mathew Cyriac float new deep-tech VC fund

Pro
Elevation Capital makes a 10x bagger exit move from portfolio firm

Finance

Elevation Capital makes a 10x bagger exit move from portfolio firm

Asia Partners raises $474 mn for second PE fund

Finance

Asia Partners raises $474 mn for second PE fund

Indian mutual fund assets top record Rs 50 trillion in December

Finance

Indian mutual fund assets top record Rs 50 trillion in December

Premium
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests in public markets fund

Finance

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests in public markets fund

Advertisement