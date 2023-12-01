Zyla Health snags Series A funding from Exfinity Venture Partners, others

Aishwary Bhaskar (left) and Khushboo Aggarwal, co-founders, Zyla Health

Healthcare management platform Zyla Health said Friday it has raised $4 million (Rs 33.3 crore) in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Exfinity Venture Partners.

Sony Innovation Fund, Venture Catalysts, and Paula Mariwala-led Aureolis joined the round.

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to improve growth across its three verticals of insurance, corporates and big pharma, as well as for product integration across the healthcare ecosystem for scale.

Advertisement

The funding infusion comes more than a year after Zyla secured $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Canbank Venture Capital Fund, a subsidiary of state-run Canara Bank. The round also saw participation from Seeders, Secocha Ventures, and some angel investors.

“We have witnessed 300% year-on-year growth and 100% retention of our key B2B accounts in the last one year. Our vision for healthcare in India is an ecosystem that puts patients at the center with every stakeholder working towards driving better health outcomes for the patient,” said Khushboo Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Zyla Health.

Zyla Health helps patients manage their chronic conditions and maintain close communication with their doctors. The doctors and their teams can converse with and monitor patients, make informed decisions and timely interventions to deliver improvement in personal health outcomes. The startup counts firms like Max Life Insurance, HDFC Ergo, Pfizer, Zydus, IBM, DHL and Godrej among its clients.

Advertisement

Exfinity is an early-stage fund that invests in business-to-business (B2B) startups across deeptech and software-as-a-service (SaaS) segments. Its major bets include Pixis, Log 9, MoEngage, Kinara, Locus, Skit, Ati Motors, Mad Street Den and CloudSek.

In June, the firm participated in the $10.8 million Series A round of industrial robotics startup Ati Motors. The round was led by Silicon Valley-based True Ventures and also saw participation from new investor Athera Venture Partners along with existing investors Blume Ventures and MFV Partners.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments