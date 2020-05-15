Zomato to lay off 13% staff, cuts pay as lockdown hurts delivery biz

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd will lay off 13% of its workforce and slash the salaries of all its employees, as the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the restaurant industry hurts the startup’s core food delivery business.

The company will temporarily cut salaries by up to 50% starting June, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a note to employees. He added the company will pay half salaries to those being laid off for up to six months.

“Our business has been severely affected by the COVID lockdowns,” Goyal said, referring to the two-month-long nationwide shutdown the government has imposed to contain the spread of the COVId-19 pandemic.

“A large number of restaurants have already shut down permanently, and we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. I expect the number of restaurants to shrink by 25-40% over the next 6-12 months,” he added.

Goyal said this uncertainty has promoted Zomato to redefine its business strategy. “There’s no going back to the ‘normal’ – all we should focus on is building for the ‘new normal’,” he said.