Zephyr Peacock may monetise stake as portfolio fintech firm mulls IPO

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Mid-market private equity firm Zephyr Peacock India plans to partly monetize its seven-year-old investment in a fintech company through a likely initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. While the specifics of the IPO are yet to be finalized, it is expected that the portfolio company, MPOWER Financing, will opt ......