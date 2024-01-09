Zee Entertainment says committed to $10-bn merger with Sony India

India's Zee Entertainment on Tuesday said it was committed to its merger with Sony's local arm, after reports said the Japanese firm was planning to call off their $10 billion deal.

"We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger," Zee said in a statement, calling the report "baseless and factually incorrect."

The comments came after shares of the cash-strapped local broadcaster sank as much as 14% following a Bloomberg report that Sony's local arm could scrap their merger, raising concerns about its fate in a highly competitive market.

Zee's shares, which were on track for their worst day since April 2021, recouped some of their losses and were down 4.6% in afternoon trade.

