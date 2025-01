Z47 takes partial exit from IPO-bound portfolio firm

Premium Vikram Vaidyanathan & Rajinder Balaraman, Z4Z

Venture capital firm Z47, which was earlier known as Matrix Partners India, has made a partial exit from one of its portfolio companies, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Z47, which hit the final close of its fourth fund at $550 million nearly one and half years ago, has ......