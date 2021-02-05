YourPhysio, Sequent Penems, Little Leap raise funding

YourPhysio, a physiotherapy and pain relief platform, has raised $350,000 (around Rs 2.55 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage firm Better Capital.

Other participants in this exercise include Titan Capital, the venture firm set up by Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and angel investors Sarath Sura, Venu Palaparthi, and VP Rajesh.

YourPhysio, operated by Epione Healthcare Pvt Ltd, was founded in March last year by Ashutosh Mundhada and Sheetal Mundhada, both of whom are alumni of BITS Pilani. Apart from providing online physiotherapy services, it also allows other physiotherapists to sign on to its platform.

The company will use the capital it has raised to acquire talent for its engineering and customer experience teams.

Little Leap

Edtech startup Little Leap has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round of funding from ah! Ventures, a Mumbai-based investment manager and platform.

Little Leap operates a mobile app that offers age-appropriate personalised content to help children learn soft skills, life skills and leadership skills.

The company will utilise the capital for hiring more professionals, including child experts. The startup also aims to raise another round of funding in 4-6 months.

“We believe non-academic skills are equally important for shaping children’s personalities, which shall help them evolve into successful individuals and better human beings,” said Amit Kumar, partner, ah! Ventures.

The startup was launched in June last year by Vishal Gupta, an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering who has worked with organisations such as MakeMyTrip and ITC Infotech.

The platform offers byte-sized content in gamified group sessions.

ah! Ventures claims it has over 2,000 seed and angel investors, and more than 1,000 venture capital and institutional investors registered with it. Investments across both platforms have touched nearly Rs 170 crore.

Sequent Penems

Solara Active Pharma Sciences, which is backed by private equity firm TPG Growth, said it will buy the remaining stake in Sequent Penems Pvt Ltd.

Solara said in a stock exchange filing that it will acquire the balance 10.77% stake in Sequent Penems to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

There is no consideration involved as part of this transaction. The shares are being transferred by the minority shareholders to Solara. Arun Kumar and K.R. Ravishankar are promoters of Solara and are the minority shareholders in Sequent Penems.

The object of the transaction is to consolidate Solara's shareholding in Sequent Penems.

In FY20, Sequent Penems clocked other income of Rs 69.72 lakh and net profit of Rs 23.87 lakh.

The transaction is expected to be completed before March.

Solara, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), was formed after Strides Pharma Science Ltd (formerly Strides Shasun Ltd) and SeQuent Scientific Ltd merged some of their bulk-drugs businesses in 2017.

Early last year, VCCircle reported that TPG Growth had infused more capital in Solara.