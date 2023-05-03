YourNest-backed Thriwe buys healthcare platform UCare Health

Thriwe, a technology-driven business to business (B2B) consumer benefits marketplace, on Wednesday said it has bought Mumbai-based digital health and financial wellness platform UCare Health in an all-cash deal.

However, the New Delhi-based firm did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Post this acquisition, UCare’s 100-plus team along with its founder will join Thriwe as a part of its larger global expansion plan, according to a statement.

Thriwe (formerly Golflan Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd) was founded in 2011 by Dhruv Verma, an avid golfer and an XLRI alumnus with experience across BFSI, BPO and telecom. It also has offices across the UAE, Singapore, London and Florida.

The company runs a tech-enabled golf management platform. It has also evolved to offer a host of lifestyle, wellness, entertainment and shopping benefits via its flagship subscription-based digital programme called We-Live.

Founded in 2019 by former chief executive officer of Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited Vikrant Gugnani, UCare Health’s platform provides real time monitoring health parameters by offering emergency assist services, including first responder and ambulance facilities as well as hospitalisation.

“This merger allows us to provide our customers with even more value and create a more positive and engaging employee experience,” Gugnani said.

In 2015, Thriwe had raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from early-stage investor YourNest Angel Fund.

The startup had earlier acquired companies like Singapore-based competitor GolfGreedy, deep technology startup Golf Centra and offline consumer benefits marketplace Alliances Galore.

