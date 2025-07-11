Yolearn.ai Is Building the AI Learning Infrastructure for a Billion Students

Edtech veteran Kirti Prakash Mishra launches Yolearn.ai to bring emotionally intelligent AI tutors to every learner, with global expansion in sight.

From Legacy Edtech to AI-Native Learning Infrastructure

Kirti Prakash Mishra, former academic leader across Gulf and Indian edtech sectors, has launched Yolearn.ai, a startup designing the foundational AI stack for next-generation learning.

Advertisement

Targeting global student bases from K-12 to professional reskilling, Yolearn.ai aims to become the AI-native operating system for personalized learning, offering scalable, human-aligned tutors driven by cognitive science and emotion-aware intelligence.

“We’re not just adding AI to education. We’re architecting a new paradigm for how humans master knowledge” says Kirti.

What Yolearn.ai Builds

Advertisement

Yolearn.ai is not a tutoring app it's a modular AI education layer integrating:

AI Tutors for learners with real-time emotional intelligence and adaptive pedagogy

with real-time emotional intelligence and adaptive pedagogy Teacher Avatars to help educators scale themselves and monetize knowledge

to help educators scale themselves and monetize knowledge Analytics Dashboards for institutions, helping optimize teaching outcomes

for institutions, helping optimize teaching outcomes Curriculum-agnostic delivery that adapts to national and international frameworks This blend of personalization, emotional adaptation, and scalable architecture positions Yolearn to capture value in both B2C and B2B segments.

Market Thesis: Why Now?

Advertisement

Global market shift: Traditional classrooms have stagnated. The future lies in personalization and AI-led engagement.

Traditional classrooms have stagnated. The future lies in personalization and AI-led engagement. Platform potential: Few companies are building foundational AI layers for learning. Most compete on content.

Few companies are building foundational AI layers for learning. Most compete on content. Asia-first advantage: Massive student populations, government push for AI literacy, and rising digital infra make India, GCC, and SEA ideal testbeds. Go-to-Market: From India to the World

Yolearn.ai is launching with student-first AI companions, expanding to teacher-facing tools and school integrations across India and the Gulf region.

The product is designed for:

Advertisement

Multilingual delivery (Hindi, Arabic, English, etc.)

(Hindi, Arabic, English, etc.) Edge AI for low-resource areas

for low-resource areas Cloud-native deployment with agentic architecture The goal? 1 billion learners. 1 billion tutors.

Founder’s Edge

Kirti has previously built and scaled Edtech systems and academic operations across the Middle East and India targeting B2B segment i.e Schools. His 15 yeaers of experience uniquely bridges:

Advertisement

Pedagogical systems thinking

Academic delivery at scale

Strategic team building across distributed geographies What’s Live & What’s Coming

Launched:

AI tutor beta

Founder’s visibility campaign

Global hiring for AI, pedagogy, and design In pipeline:

Teacher Avatar Creator Engine

Institutional pilot program rollouts

Data-driven learning outcome engine

Strategic fundraising round Founder in His Own Words

Kirti is building publicly sharing early-stage vision, product trials, and bold hiring calls across platforms.

Watch the Founder’s AI education vision here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DQwEIdrY8g

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments