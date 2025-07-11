Yolearn.ai Is Building the AI Learning Infrastructure for a Billion Students

Edtech veteran Kirti Prakash Mishra launches Yolearn.ai to bring emotionally intelligent AI tutors to every learner, with global expansion in sight.
From Legacy Edtech to AI-Native Learning Infrastructure
Kirti Prakash Mishra, former academic leader across Gulf and Indian edtech sectors, has launched Yolearn.ai, a startup designing the foundational AI stack for next-generation learning.
Targeting global student bases from K-12 to professional reskilling, Yolearn.ai aims to become the AI-native operating system for personalized learning, offering scalable, human-aligned tutors driven by cognitive science and emotion-aware intelligence.
“We’re not just adding AI to education. We’re architecting a new paradigm for how humans master knowledge” says Kirti.
What Yolearn.ai Builds
Yolearn.ai is not a tutoring app it's a modular AI education layer integrating:
- AI Tutors for learners with real-time emotional intelligence and adaptive pedagogy
- Teacher Avatars to help educators scale themselves and monetize knowledge
- Analytics Dashboards for institutions, helping optimize teaching outcomes
- Curriculum-agnostic delivery that adapts to national and international frameworks
This blend of personalization, emotional adaptation, and scalable architecture positions Yolearn to capture value in both B2C and B2B segments.
Market Thesis: Why Now?
- Global market shift: Traditional classrooms have stagnated. The future lies in personalization and AI-led engagement.
- Platform potential: Few companies are building foundational AI layers for learning. Most compete on content.
- Asia-first advantage: Massive student populations, government push for AI literacy, and rising digital infra make India, GCC, and SEA ideal testbeds.
Go-to-Market: From India to the World
Yolearn.ai is launching with student-first AI companions, expanding to teacher-facing tools and school integrations across India and the Gulf region.
The product is designed for:
- Multilingual delivery (Hindi, Arabic, English, etc.)
- Edge AI for low-resource areas
- Cloud-native deployment with agentic architecture
The goal? 1 billion learners. 1 billion tutors.
Founder’s Edge
Kirti has previously built and scaled Edtech systems and academic operations across the Middle East and India targeting B2B segment i.e Schools. His 15 yeaers of experience uniquely bridges:
- Pedagogical systems thinking
- Academic delivery at scale
- Strategic team building across distributed geographies
What’s Live & What’s Coming
Launched:
- AI tutor beta
- Founder’s visibility campaign
- Global hiring for AI, pedagogy, and design
In pipeline:
- Teacher Avatar Creator Engine
- Institutional pilot program rollouts
- Data-driven learning outcome engine
- Strategic fundraising round
Founder in His Own Words
Kirti is building publicly sharing early-stage vision, product trials, and bold hiring calls across platforms.
Watch the Founder’s AI education vision here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DQwEIdrY8g
