Yojak, Rage Coffee, CreatorStack, Expertrons raise funding

Gurugram-based B2B marketplace Yojak has raised $3.8 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Info Edge Ventures.

The round also saw participations from existing investors Kae Capital and Arun Venkatachallam, besides, founders of B2B startups Zetwerk, MedikaBazaar, Bizongo, Blackbuck, Anupam Mittal and Sanjiv Rangrass, also took part in the round.

The fresh funds will be used to build teams across tech and non-tech roles and expand into new markets and categories.

In July, VCCircle reported Naukri’s venture arm leading the investment in Yojak.

Founded in 2019, Yojak aims to a smoother supply chain and fulfilment for small retail stores by working directly with manufacturers, over the last 12 months the company has entered international markets of both developed and emerging economies with a focus on export markets across the European Union, America and the Middle East.

"Yojak has been able to tech-enabled an inefficient and opaque ecosystem of manufacturers, wholesalers and small retailers in the building materials supply chain.

Starting with tiles and sanitary ware, they deal in non-standard, local, unbranded supplies between local manufacturers and retailers in tier-2,3,4 cities across India. These regions still struggle with access to broader catalogs of SKUs, broken fulfilment and lack of stable pricing along with quality assurance,” Kitty Agarwal, partner at Info Edge Ventures, said.

Rage Coffee

New Delhi-based Rage Coffee has raised $5 million in a new financing round from Sixth Sense Ventures.

The brand said it is planning to use the fresh capital for marketing, distribution, and expanding its online presence and offline footprint across India.

Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch new products and add senior management talent.

"We plan to double down on our efforts across all the channels.We are successfully building a truly omnichannel FMCG brand, with distribution strategies being implemented for the first time, given our digital DNA. Our D2C channel has grown 10x during the pandemic,” Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO of Rage Coffee, said.

He added, “With this round of funding, we have our sights set on fulfilling our global demand as well with distributor partners in US, Europe and GCC markets already working with us. We see ourselves continuously developing innovative new products in the years to come.”

The company offers instant products in the instant coffee segment. Currently, it offers mocha mint, Irish hazelnut, dark chocolate along with products such as roast coffee and cold brew coffee bags.

CreatorStack

CreatorStack, a market network for digital creators, has raised a seed funding of $2 million led by Accel.

The round also saw participations from On-Deck’s The Runway fund, PointOne Capital, Wekan and Kumar Akash, SVP Growth, Hotstar.

The startup will use these funds to continue building a creator-centric platform.

CreatorStack has also said it has hired Ankit Acharya as Director of Strategy & Business and Puneet Jain joins as Director of Product.

“We can unlock huge monetary value by providing a trusted way for all these entities to authentically collaborate through data and insights. We are starting by enabling creators to own their audience by building their communities and engaging their audience in a new and unique ways.

Through this, we are creating authentic and new social graphs that aren’t easily duplicated or subsumed by platforms like Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc,“ Deobrat Singh, co-founder of CreatorStac, said.

Expertrons

Edtech startup Expertrons has raised $2.3 million in pre-Series A funding led by Venture Catalysts, Auxano Capital, Venture Garage, Yoga Capital, Ah! Ventures, Leads Angels and Hyderabad Angels.

The round also saw participations from existing investors LetsVenture, Ivycap Ventures, IVS, Bre Pettis, co-founder of MakerBot and Nikhil Vora, MD of Sixth Sense.

The startup said that it has reached operational profitability and will use part of its fundraise to invest in videobot technology and recommendation engine to help aspirants find the right experts suitable to land them an opportunity.

The company previously raised a seed round of $700,000 in April 2020 from LetsVenture, Ivycap Ventures, and Iceland venture studios, among others.

“This team has seen supersonic growth since we last invested. Expertrons uses AI videobot technology for career guidance at a very large scale, a space that is more than ready for disruption,” Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner at IvyCap, said.

Founded in 2019 by Jatin Solank and Vivek Gupta, Expertrons says it has over 5,000 experts sharing their videobot career experiences to help land an opportunity with BCG, Google, Facebook, TCS, IIM, ISB, HBS, among others .