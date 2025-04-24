Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Pro Yali Capital managing partner Ganapathy Subramaniam (left) and general partner Mathew Cyriac

Early-stage venture capital firm Yali Capital, set up by Cosmic Circuits co-founder Ganapathy (Gani) Subramaniam and former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has added a key limited partner for its maiden fund. The Bengaluru-based firm, which is focused on investing in the deep-tech sector in the country, has roped in the government-backed ......