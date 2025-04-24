Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

By Malvika Maloo

  • 24 Apr 2025
Pro
Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups
Yali Capital managing partner Ganapathy Subramaniam (left) and general partner Mathew Cyriac

Early-stage venture capital firm Yali Capital, set up by Cosmic Circuits co-founder Ganapathy (Gani) Subramaniam and former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has added a key limited partner for its maiden fund.   The Bengaluru-based firm, which is focused on investing in the deep-tech sector in the country, has roped in the government-backed ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Finance

Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Premium
Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Finance

Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Premium
WestBridge, Nexus-backed Biz2Credit revives listing plan, in talks for pre-IPO round

Finance

WestBridge, Nexus-backed Biz2Credit revives listing plan, in talks for pre-IPO round

Pro
Temasek pulls out over $200 mn multibagger from legacy India bet

Finance

Temasek pulls out over $200 mn multibagger from legacy India bet

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

Finance

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

Premium
DPI charts new VC strategy, targets fintech across Africa, MENA

Finance

DPI charts new VC strategy, targets fintech across Africa, MENA

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW