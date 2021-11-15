Y Combinator-backed edtech startup Skill-Lync to hire 3,000 in three months

Skill-Lync, an engineering-focused edtech startup, will hire more than 3,000 employees by February next year as it looks to strengthen its workforce in India and abroad, the company said in a statement.

The startup is backed by investors such as Y Combinator, Better Capital and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, among others.

The Chennai-based company will be hiring in departments like operations, technology (tech) development, marketing programme and sales. Skill-Lync is also looking to expand its footprints in global markets, the company said.

The company currently has more than 40 master’s courses and over 100 individual courses on its platform, and is witnessing high demand for engineering courses, said Nikhil Mittal, head of growth, Skill-Lync.

“Skill-Lync understands this demand and offers courses in the core-engineering education space in fields such as electric vehicle design, embedded systems, autonomous vehicles, and aspires to root industry-pertinent skills in engineers across industry,” Mittal said.

The company claims to have about 13,000 students, of which more than 6,000 are active on its platform. Skill-Lync also claims to have more than 2 million enquiries regarding its platform. The company’s revenue since January this year has grown fivefold, it said.

Demand from sectors like electric vehicles (EVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers has been surging, and Skill-Lync expects these sectors to provide as many as 10 million jobs by the end of 2029-2030 (FY30), the company said.

Skill-Lync currently offers specialised courses for skills required by industries like mechanical engineering, medical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, hybrid engineering and aerospace engineering. The company has collaborated with more than 800 industry experts for creating the existing course content on its platform.

In August, Skill-Lync had raised $17.5 million (Rs 130 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Iron Pillar, with existing investors including Y Combinator, Better Capital, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Sai Krishnamurthy (Xto10X), and Rashmi Kwatra (Sixteenth Street Capital), also participating in the funding. At that point, the company had said that it would use the funds to increase the number of courses it offers, build a strong management team and expand operations in international markets.

To date, Skill-Lync has raised a total of $20 million across seed and Series A funding stages.

Founded in 2018 by Sarangarajan V Iyengar and Sarangarajan V, the company aims to provide 8-to-12-month master courses and 6-month programmes for the Indian engineering education system. The latest investment comes amid a boom in demand for online education as the pandemic has forced students to stay indoors.