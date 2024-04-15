facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Women entrepreneur-focussed Colossa ropes in new LP for first outing

Women entrepreneur-focussed Colossa ropes in new LP for first outing

By Aman Rawat

  • 15 Apr 2024
Premium
Women entrepreneur-focussed Colossa ropes in new LP for first outing
(L-R): Vandana Rajadhyaksha and Ashu Suyash, co-founders, Colossa Ventures

Venture capital investor Colossa Ventures, which focusses on funding women entrepreneurs, has roped in a domestic limited partner (LP) for its maiden investment vehicle. The firm raised Rs 100 crore (around $12 million) last month to mark the first close of its Rs 400 crore fund. Colossa has now onboarded domestic fund ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bharat Innovation Fund to target larger corpus for second VC fund

Finance

Bharat Innovation Fund to target larger corpus for second VC fund

Premium
Women entrepreneur-focussed Colossa ropes in new LP for first outing

Finance

Women entrepreneur-focussed Colossa ropes in new LP for first outing

Education-focused NBFC Varthana secures funding from offshore impact investor

Finance

Education-focused NBFC Varthana secures funding from offshore impact investor

Premium
In Charts: How Dubai Future District Fund deployed corpus across startups, VC funds

Finance

In Charts: How Dubai Future District Fund deployed corpus across startups, VC funds

Premium
Plan to launch second debt fund, set up NBFC: Lighthouse Canton's Sanket Sinha

Finance

Plan to launch second debt fund, set up NBFC: Lighthouse Canton's Sanket Sinha

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding activity jumps as NIIF, Warburg sign big cheques

Finance

Deals Digest: Funding activity jumps as NIIF, Warburg sign big cheques

Advertisement