Wodehouse Capital looks to forge dental-care platform, sounds out PE firms

Premium Manmohan Tiwana, MD & CEO, Wodehouse Capital Advisors

Wodehouse Capital Advisors, a mid-market-focused investment bank, is in talks with private equity firms to possibly invest in a platform that would bring together some regional dental chains, a top company executive told VCCircle. The contours of the planned platform or how it would be run are not yet clear but Manmohan ......