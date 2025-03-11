WNS acquires US-based Kipi.ai to grow advanced analytics capabilities

New York Stock Exchange-listed business process management firm WNS (Holdings) Ltd said Tuesday it has acquired Texas-headquartered kipi.ai to expand its advanced analytics and data science capabilities.

Kipi.ai specializes in data modernization and democratization services focused on the Snowflake platform. It offers domain expertise in banking and financial services, high tech, healthcare and life sciences to its clients, which are mainly US-based.

The acquisition will add about 600 employees globally to WNS, including over 450 data engineers, solutions architects, data scientists, and business analysts. Kipi has created over 250 proprietary accelerators, enablers, applications, and solutions leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, Generative AI, and advanced analytics.

WNS didn’t disclose the financial terms of the transaction. But it said in a statement that the acquisition is not expected to materially impact fiscal 2025 fourth quarter revenue or profitability. Kipi is expected to contribute approximately 2% to WNS’ revenue less repair payments.

“We believe that Kipi’s market-differentiated data modernization capabilities and talented team are an excellent fit for WNS. Together, we will leverage domain expertise and scalable AI solutions to drive decision intelligence and efficiencies, and to create new revenue streams,” said Keshav Murugesh, WNS’ Chief Executive Officer.

In an interview with TechCircle earlier this month, Murugesh said that the company in the next 12-18 months would focus on mission-critical processes like analytics-driven pricing and finance operations and converting client relationships to strategic partnerships.

“By helping clients identify which processes to retain in-house and where to leverage WNS, we aim to unlock growth in a market with only 25-30% penetration, representing a substantial untapped opportunity. This partnership approach positions us to expand our total addressable market effectively,” he had then said.

