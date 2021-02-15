Wipro Consumer Care bets on healthcare brand Onelife Nutriscience

Wipro Consumer Care has invested an undisclosed amount in healthcare brand Onelife Nutriscience Pvt Ltd.

The unit of Wipro Enterprises Pvt Ltd made its last reported investment in Chandigarh-based male grooming startup LetsShave Pvt Ltd early last year.

Prior to that, it had had backed Delhi-based Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt. Ltd, which offers male grooming products under the Ustraa brand, in 2017. Ustraa has been backed by consumer internet firm Info Edge (India) Ltd since 2012.

Onelife began operations in 2017. Some of its products include sports nutrition and herbal supplements, beauty and personal care, micronutrients and antioxidants, and superfoods.

Onelife says it has over 100 products in the nutrition, wellness and beauty space and a presence in more than 15 cities across west and north India.

In November 2019, the firm raised Rs 5 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from high net-worth individuals.

The broader health and wellness category, especially nutrition, has seen or will see a few transactions.

Early this month,VCCircle reported that healthcare-focused private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners is considering exiting a nutritional supplements maker from its debut fund.

In November last year, Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd, which markets and sells chewable dietary supplements under the Power Gummies brand, raised an undisclosed sum as part of a bridge funding round.

In June last year, Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd, which makes nutrition and nutraceutical products under the brand name Nutrova, raised funding from consumer-focused venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners.

Early-stage venture capital firm Matrix Partners India also led a Series A round of funding in plant-based nutrition brand OZiva last year.

On the M&A front, Fermenta Biotech Ltd acquired a 52% membership interest in US-based nutritional ingredients maker AGD Nutrition LLC in December last year.