Wind turbine maker Senvion India elevates vice president to CEO

Shreyas B Suvarna, Senvion India

Wind turbine maker Senvion India has elevated its vice president and head of sales to chief executive officer, VCCircle has learnt.

The new CEO, Shreyas B Suvarna, takes the helm as the Alfanar-owned company prepares for its next phase of growth in India's expanding renewable energy market.

Suvarna brings more than 25 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, with expertise in sales, business development, and customer relationship management.

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He joined Senvion India in 2022 as vice president and head of sales. Prior to that, he held senior sales leadership roles at Vestas and Enercon in India. His experience also includes serving as an adviser for the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and turnkey business vertical at Sanghvi Movers, as well as working with engineering firms such as Thermax and Alfa Laval.

Senvion India’s outgoing CEO and managing director, Amit Kansal, has stepped down after leading the company since its establishment in the country in 2016.

Under his tenure, Senvion India surpassed the 1 GW installed base milestone, strengthened localization efforts, expanded domestic manufacturing, and introduced its 4.2 MW turbine platform, while securing orders from major developers such as Tata Power.

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Kansal previously held senior leadership positions at Vestas, including commercial country manager for India, and later managing director and vice president of sales for India and Asia-Pacific. He also spent nearly two decades at Honeywell in various leadership roles across Asia.

Business and operations

Senvion India traces its origins to German turbine manufacturer Senvion SE, formerly known as REpower Systems. Suzlon Energy acquired a controlling stake in the German company in 2007 before selling it to US private equity firm Centerbridge Partners in 2015 as part of its debt reduction efforts.

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Senvion subsequently set up independent operations in India in 2016. Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar acquired 100% of the Indian business in 2021 through a dedicated investment vehicle, providing long-term financial stability following financial difficulties at the German parent.

The company currently operates a nacelle and hub assembly plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, and a blade manufacturing facility near Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu, with a combined annual capacity of around 1.5 GW. A new blade manufacturing plant in Rajkot, Gujarat, modelled as a replica of the Tiruchi unit, which will increase total manufacturing capacity to 2 GW.

Senvion India has also invested in research and development, including work on larger turbine platforms featuring blades of up to 95 metres, optimized for India's low- to medium-wind-speed conditions.

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In recent months, Senvion India has secured repeat orders, including from Tata Power Renewables, and signed a framework agreement with entities of the KP Group to jointly develop up to 2 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid projects over the next three years. In 2025, it unveiled its 4.2 MW prototype, with local content exceeding 85% and serial production targeted for 2026.

Senvion India, which is among the largest wind turbine manufacturers in India, has signalled ambitions to use its Indian manufacturing base for global exports.

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