Wify, two others raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Deepanshu Goel and Vikram Sharma, co-founders, Wify

Home furnishings brand Wify, video telematics startup Cautio and healthtech startup Shealth.AI raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Wify has raised around $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in a funding round co-led by Mount Judi Ventures and existing investor Capria Ventures. The round also saw participation from Blume Founders Fund and other undisclosed existing investors.

Advertisement

The funding will be used to penetrate deeper into existing categories with value-added services, expand into new categories, hire talent and develop its software and technological capabilities.

Wify is a home furnishings installation player in India that aims to bridge the gap between modern home brands and technicians. The company’s SaaS platform offers streamlined order management, on-site project management and real-time tracking for brands and consumers.

Its training and apprenticeship engine ensures that a pool of skilled technicians is available to complete service requests.

Advertisement

The startup claims to have 3,000 technicians enlisted on its platform, and its operations span across 100 cities in India. It also has partnerships with brands such as IKEA, Amazon, Godrej, and Hettich.

Cautio has raised $779,006 (Rs 6.5 crore) in a pre-seed funding round. The funding, which was a mix of equity and debt, saw participation from Antler, 8i Ventures, and AU Small Finance Bank; along with Cautio’s early customers and undisclosed angel investors.

Advertisement

The startup, however, did not disclose the exact split of the equity and debt secured.

Founded by Ankit Acharya (ex-Namma Yatri) and Pranjal Nadhani (ex-Dream11), Cautio offers cost-effective video telematics products aimed at mitigating safety issues prevalent in India.

Through customizable dash cam devices and an artificial intelligence (AI)-based operating system, Cautio aims to ensure accountability, improvement in driver conduct and reduction in revenue loss.

Advertisement

“India recorded 1.68 lakh deaths in 2022, with overspeeding responsible for 70% of these fatalities, along with approximately 4.4 lakh injuries. Video telematics and dash cams, driven by demand from the commercial vehicle sector, will be crucial in eliminating hearsay and improving road safety," said Acharya, co-founder and chief executive officer, Cautio.

Healthtech startup Shealth.AI has raised $100,000 (Rs 83 lakh) in a seed funding round from XVC.Tech.

Advertisement

Founded by Sheetal Chand, Shealth.AI is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based healthcare startup. The platform has developed AI-based tools such as virtual health assistants, medication management systems, and digital consultation services.

The primary targets for the startup are healthcare institutions including hospitals, clinics, healthcare administrations, among others.

The beta.shealth.ai platform claims to have shown a 85% increase in diagnostic accuracy and a 52% improvement in patient outcomes, from its early adopters.

Share article on Leave Your Comments