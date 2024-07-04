Why Kuku FM is focusing on foreign markets, fiction and English content

Premium Kuku FM's co-founder and CEO Lal Chand Bisu

Kuku FM, an audio entertainment platform backed by investors such as Google and Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum Partnership, is expanding its international presence and diversifying its content offerings as it looks to prop up growth, a top executive said. The company, which also counts International Finance Corporation as an investor, has expanded ......