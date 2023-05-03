facebook-page-view
  Why Kotak's entire VC play is tuned towards healthcare

Why Kotak’s entire VC play is tuned towards healthcare

By Beena Parmar

  • 03 May 2023
Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Investment Advisors

Healthcare is the emerging flavour for Mumbai-based Kotak Group’s alternative investment arm as it aims to grow its venture capital business after testing the waters with early-stage investments in 16 startups.  Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL), the alternative investment arm of the financial services group, is banking on the increasing technology ......

