Why Kotak’s entire VC play is tuned towards healthcare

Premium
Healthcare is the emerging flavour for Mumbai-based Kotak Group’s alternative investment arm as it aims to grow its venture capital business after testing the waters with early-stage investments in 16 startups. Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL), the alternative investment arm of the financial services group, is banking on the increasing technology ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.