Why India Should be Obsessing Over Hemp Seeds Already

Steadfast in its mission to nourish the planet, one seed at a time, this Pune based brand – Hemptyful is championing the hemp revolution in India.

Consider the mighty nutritional punch that hemp seeds pack and it is almost a surprise why more companies aren’t sprinting to get obsessed with this superfood.

Complete with all nine essential amino acids, with a perfect omega 3 to omega 6 ratio, and exceptional protein content, the hemp seed boasts an impressive array of nutrients – a dream come true for professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts or just about anybody looking to up the nutritional value on their plate

“Hemp seeds engage us in a relentless pursuit of nutritional excellence, pushing us to our full potential and sharing the benefits with the world”, says Revanth Kaza, founder of Hemptyful. An ex-national swimmer, Kaza stumbled upon hemp seeds during his journey to the hills (read the story here) and since then has become, as he terms it, obsessed.

The advantages don’t end here: hemp seeds are massively rich in different vitamins and minerals (Vitamin E, Mg, Fe, Zn) and dietary fibre, while their anti-inflammatory properties feature the ability to reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Disease / Illness Key Nutrient(s) in Hemp Seeds How these Key Nutrients Help Heart Disease Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids These fatty acids help to reduce cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease by maintaining a healthy balance of inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health. Inflammation Omega-3 fatty acids, Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA) Omega-3s and GLA reduce inflammation in the body, which can help manage conditions such as arthritis and other inflammatory disorders. Digestive Issues Fiber Fiber aids in digestion and promotes gut health by helping to maintain regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Skin Disorders (e.g., Eczema) Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, Vitamin E These nutrients help maintain skin barrier function, hydrate the skin, and reduce inflammation, which can alleviate symptoms of eczema and other skin conditions. Osteoporosis Magnesium, Phosphorus These minerals are essential for bone density and strength, helping to prevent and manage osteoporosis. Anemia Iron Iron is crucial for the production of hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Adequate iron intake helps prevent anemia. Cognitive Decline Omega-3 fatty acids Omega-3 fatty acids support brain health by maintaining cell membrane integrity and reducing neuroinflammation, potentially slowing cognitive decline. Immune System Disorders Zinc Zinc is essential for proper immune function, aiding in the development and activation of immune cells. High Blood Pressure Potassium, Omega-3 fatty acids Potassium helps to regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body, while omega-3s help to reduce hypertension. Diabetes Fiber, Omega-3 fatty acids Fiber helps to regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down glucose absorption, while omega-3s can improve insulin sensitivity. Muscle Cramps and Spasms Magnesium Magnesium is essential for muscle function and can help prevent cramps and spasms by aiding muscle relaxation. Chronic Fatigue Protein, Iron Protein provides sustained energy and muscle repair, while iron helps combat fatigue by improving oxygen transport in the body. As nutty & earthy as hemp oil can be, it is the healthiest oil when cold pressed due to its abilities to retain a high concentration of essential fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6, along with gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to its numerous health benefits for skin, hair, heart, and overall well-being. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are crucial for brain function, heart health, and reducing inflammation in the body. They support cognitive function, maintain cardiovascular health by reducing cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions such as eczema and arthritis. Additionally, its low smoke point makes it ideal for cold applications such as salad dressings, dips, and drizzling over cooked foods, preserving its nutritional integrity.

What’s even more impressive is the byproduct that’s left behind and often discarded uselessly in the case of other seeds and nuts: “it features between 30%-55% protein (depending on whether it’s a raw seed or a hulled seed that is being pressed) that can be converted into protein powders for different applications in our daily diets” adds Kaza.

Kaza isn’t just fascinated by hemp seeds for their nutritional value; from years of research, he has also discovered their unparalleled sustainability. “When cultivated commercially, industrial hemp has remarkable carbon sequestration capabilities, surpassing other commercial crops and even forests (1.5x – 2x of that of forests),” he shares. “This means they can store about one and a half to two times more carbon dioxide than even big forests full of trees can, acting like nature’s vacuum cleaner for greenhouse gases like CO2 that are causing Global Warming.”

Kaza goes on to explain how every part of this plant holds intrinsic value:

The stems are packed with cellulose, which can be transformed into a myriad of eco-friendly products, from textiles to bioplastics and construction materials. Furthermore, hemp's resilience allows it to thrive in marginal lands, breathing life into barren and mountainous regions where conventional cultivation is unfeasible. While forests play a crucial role in long-term carbon storage, hemp offers a more dynamic and scalable solution for mitigating atmospheric CO2 levels, especially in agricultural landscapes where land-use change and deforestation are prevalent. Their minimal requirements for pesticides and water further underscore its sustainability, making hemp seeds not just a nutritional powerhouse but also a catalyst for environmental regeneration.

“I'm a bit of a supply chain and math enthusiast, diving into the intricate world of numbers and logistics,” says Kaza. “What really excites me is the endless opportunities for optimisation within a large-scale hemp value chain. Every part of the plant and seed has multiple uses, making it a fascinating puzzle to solve. From managing supplies and demands to squeezing out the most value from every aspect of this remarkable plant, it is like a math problem waiting to be cracked,” he says excitedly.

Kaza may be ahead of his time, however, it is precisely this vision that has acquired the attention of the Gruhas Gusto program: - A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures was a strategic move aimed at advancing our mission and help us scale with speed through collaboration with like-minded individuals and businesses dedicated to promoting healthy living. Earlier this year, Kaza was one of 6 bright entrepreneurs selected by the premier food scaling program to drive his dream ahead.

His brand Hemptyful is driven by the vision of unlocking its vast economic opportunities while empowering local communities. The prospect of commercial-scale hemp cultivation holds the promise of substantial income growth for Indian farmers, with the potential to elevate their livelihoods by up to 25%. By embracing sustainable practices, farmers can not only reap financial rewards but also contribute to environmental conservation and rural development.

Even with the challenges that sit in his path, especially in navigating policies and raising awareness. Kaza sees each obstacle as an opportunity for change. Through advocacy and strategic alliances, they are working to reform regulations and promote hemp's nutritional benefits. Simultaneously, they are committed to educating consumers and healthcare professionals about hemp's potential. “We are determined to make hemp seeds a global nutrition solution, with India leading the charge” finishes a resolute Kaza.

Hemptyful’s obsession with hemp seeds knows no bounds, deeply rooted in the wealth of nutritional benefits they offer. These tiny seeds pack a mighty punch, boasting an impressive array of nutrients that make them a nutritional powerhouse. From their exceptional protein content, complete with all nine essential amino acids, to their perfect omega-3 to omega-6 ratio, conducive to heart health, hemp seeds stand out as a superfood among superfoods. Moreover, their richness in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre underscores their holistic health benefits, while their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce the risk of chronic diseases further elevate their status. Not only do they yield the healthiest oil when cold pressed, but the byproduct, often discarded in other seeds and nuts, is a treasure trove of quality protein.

