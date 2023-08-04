Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Why Indian crypto entrepreneurs are flocking to the UAE

Why Indian crypto entrepreneurs are flocking to the UAE

By Dilasha Seth

  • 04 Aug 2023
Premium
Why Indian crypto entrepreneurs are flocking to the UAE

Last year, investment platform Pyse Fintech Pvt. Ltd added a layer of cryptocurrency and blockchain to its model. That move prompted the startup, which manages assets worth $7.5 million, to make another decision, albeit a rather simple one—relocating outside India.    Pyse co-founder Kaustabh Padakannaya shifted to Dubai in August last ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: M&A deals hog the limelight as funding activity slows

TMT

Deals Digest: M&A deals hog the limelight as funding activity slows

Emtech snags $4 mn from Matrix Partners, others

Finance

Emtech snags $4 mn from Matrix Partners, others

Gulf Digest: Funding activity surges in July; two healthtech platforms raise early-stage funds

TMT

Gulf Digest: Funding activity surges in July; two healthtech platforms raise early-stage funds

Sensex, Nifty rise on Friday but post weekly loss

General

Sensex, Nifty rise on Friday but post weekly loss

Mahindra says does not intend to invest more in RBL Bank

Finance

Mahindra says does not intend to invest more in RBL Bank

Premium
Why Indian crypto entrepreneurs are flocking to the UAE

TMT

Why Indian crypto entrepreneurs are flocking to the UAE

Advertisement