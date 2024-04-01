facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Why Dutch PE firm XSML Capital is limiting equity exposure in African deals

Why Dutch PE firm XSML Capital is limiting equity exposure in African deals

By Dilasha Seth

  • 01 Apr 2024
Premium
Why Dutch PE firm XSML Capital is limiting equity exposure in African deals
Barthout van Slingelandt, managing partner, XSML Capital

XSML Capital, an Africa-focused Dutch private equity firm, that backs small- and mid-sized businesses across Central and Eastern Africa, is aiming for a relatively “quicker” exits going forward as it steers its investment strategy away from equity bets to mostly debt financing in the continent, according to a top company ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Payments platform Innoviti secures pre-IPO funding from existing investors

Finance

Payments platform Innoviti secures pre-IPO funding from existing investors

Premium
Former Navy officer floats defence-focused early-stage fund

Finance

Former Navy officer floats defence-focused early-stage fund

Premium
Why Dutch PE firm XSML Capital is limiting equity exposure in African deals

Finance

Why Dutch PE firm XSML Capital is limiting equity exposure in African deals

Premium
Don't see any frothiness in climate sector valuations: Eversource's Dhanpal Jhaveri

Finance

Don't see any frothiness in climate sector valuations: Eversource's Dhanpal Jhaveri

Premium
Palestinian VC Ibtikar Fund may get European LP for second fund

Finance

Palestinian VC Ibtikar Fund may get European LP for second fund

Global M&A momentum turns around in first quarter after soft 2023

Finance

Global M&A momentum turns around in first quarter after soft 2023

Advertisement