Why Asian LPs are more bullish on VC portfolio valuations than Western LPs

Premium
Limited partners in the Asia-Pacific region are more optimistic about their venture capital portfolios over the next one year compared to those investing in the North American or European circles, as the West struggles with macroeconomic headwinds and higher interest rates. LPs who have invested in the APAC region expect fewer ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.