Veritas Legal promotes two lawyers to partnership

Credit: Thinkstock

Boutique transaction advisory law firm Veritas Legal has elevated two of its principal associates in the dispute resolution practice to partnership.

The firm said it has promoted Sukhada Wagle and Areez Gazdar as partners.

Wagle is an alumnus of Government Law College, Mumbai, with over 15 years of experience in civil, commercial and criminal litigation, focusing on real estate and general commercial disputes, including arbitrations involving commercial contracts and real estate transactions.

She also specializes in matters related to white-collar crime. Wagle also advises in relation to pre-litigation strategy and advisory services in areas related to litigation, including disputes arising from insolvency proceedings and related issues under the IBC, succession, petroleum industry regulations, consumer disputes.

Prior to joining Veritas Legal, she was associated with Hariani & Co. for 13 years.

Gazdar has been with Veritas Legal since its establishment in 2015. His practice covers a spectrum of commercial litigation and alternative dispute resolution, with a focus on foreign institutional arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy matters, and securities and stock exchange-related matters - advising and representing regulators, companies and individuals.

He also assists companies on government tender processes, in particular, in the oil and gas, infrastructure and commodities sectors.

Veritas Legal was founded by Abhijit Joshi in 2015.

