facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?

Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 26 Apr 2023
Premium
Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?
Credit: VCCircle

Early-stage venture capital firms in India are increasingly relying on domestic limited partners for fundraising and the share of foreign institutional investors is shrinking, a new report shows.  About a fifth of early-stage investors depended entirely on domestic LPs to raise funds that they invest in startups, according to a report ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Lightspeed leads fresh round in healthtech startup

Healthcare

Lightspeed leads fresh round in healthtech startup

VC firms unite to guide startups on net zero

Finance

VC firms unite to guide startups on net zero

Premium
Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?

Finance

Who really are the LPs in early-stage funds in India?

Niro, HerKey, Superfoods Valley mop up early-stage funding; Kotak, others back Nkure

TMT

Niro, HerKey, Superfoods Valley mop up early-stage funding; Kotak, others back Nkure

Premium
Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Finance

Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

Infrastructure

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group