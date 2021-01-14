White and Brief Advocates onboards two partners

Mumbai-based White and Brief Advocates and Solicitors has onboarded three seniors including two partners, the law firm said in a statement.

hite and Brief has brought on board Manu Varghese as a partner. He will head general corporate and commercial practice. With experience spanning a decade, Varghese has worked across sectors including e-commerce, retail, cement, financial services, equipment manufacturing, renewable energy and information technology.

Prior to White and Brief, he was a partner in the general corporate practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

White and Brief has also brought on board Prashaant Vikram Rajput as partner. He will head capital market practice.

With over 15 years of experience, Rajput has worked on several complex transactions involving domestic and international large companies across diverse sectors, the statement said.

Prior to White and Brief, he was with Legal India Law Services as an associate partner.

Bhagyashree Lembhe has joined White and Brief as an associate partner. She previously worked with Indus Law, HSA Advocates and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and has expertise in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and matters under the Arbitration Act.

“Within a short period, we’ve grown to a strength of three partners at the leadership level. The coming year holds a lot of promise for us and the team at the leadership level will be further strengthened to diversify into different practice areas,” said Nilesh Tribhuvann, founder and managing partner.

Set up in 2018, White and Brief now has three partners and a team of 25 members. It has two offices in Mumbai.