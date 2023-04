What's the game plan of the Middle East's first female-led PE firm Aliph Capital?

Premium Huda Al Lawati, founder and CEO, Aliph Capital

Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Aliph Capital has firmed up a five-pronged game plan to deploy its first fund, according to its founder, as it aims to garner as much as $250 million to invest in the Middle East. Aliph, the first female-led PE firm in the region, had secured $125 ......