What does PhysicsWallah’s $3.5-bn IPO tag mean for WestBridge, GSV, Hornbill & Lightspeed?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • What does PhysicsWallah’s $3.5-bn IPO tag mean for WestBridge, GSV, Hornbill & Lightspeed?

What does PhysicsWallah’s $3.5-bn IPO tag mean for WestBridge, GSV, Hornbill & Lightspeed?

By Aman Rawat

  • 06 Nov 2025
Pro
What does PhysicsWallah’s $3.5-bn IPO tag mean for WestBridge, GSV, Hornbill & Lightspeed?
Alakh Pandey, co-founder, PhysicsWallah

Noida-headquartered PhysicsWallah is all set to become the first homegrown venture capital-backed edtech startup to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) that will raise about Rs 3,480 crore ($393 million). Unlike several recent tech IPOs where early investors have trimmed their stakes through large offer-for-sale components, none of PhysicsWallah’s ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Tiger Global spins multi-bagger from decade-old India bet

Consumer

Tiger Global spins multi-bagger from decade-old India bet

Stackbox, MeshDefend, Game State Labs among 11 startups to bag early funds

TMT

Stackbox, MeshDefend, Game State Labs among 11 startups to bag early funds

Pro
VC firm VenturEast marks partial exit from SaaS company

TMT

VC firm VenturEast marks partial exit from SaaS company

Mantra Group raises $14 mn to expand identity-check and AI-based solutions

TMT

Mantra Group raises $14 mn to expand identity-check and AI-based solutions

Premium
Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company

TMT

Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company

Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors

TMT

Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW