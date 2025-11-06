What does PhysicsWallah’s $3.5-bn IPO tag mean for WestBridge, GSV, Hornbill & Lightspeed?

Pro Alakh Pandey, co-founder, PhysicsWallah

Noida-headquartered PhysicsWallah is all set to become the first homegrown venture capital-backed edtech startup to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) that will raise about Rs 3,480 crore ($393 million). Unlike several recent tech IPOs where early investors have trimmed their stakes through large offer-for-sale components, none of PhysicsWallah’s ......